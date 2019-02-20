All apartments in Independence
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:21 AM

5008 South Park Ridge Drive

5008 Park Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5008 Park Ridge Drive, Independence, MO 64015
Highland Manor

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
Fantastic location-close to highway access, shopping/restaurants & parks! Open floor plan; kitchen is perfect for entertaining with large island, huge walk-in pantry, abundant cabinet space & Mud room. Laundry room w/folding table & sink on bedroom level. Beautiful master suite boasts a sitting room, custom built cabinets, tub, walk in shower w/dual heads, enormous closet with island dresser.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5008 South Park Ridge Drive have any available units?
5008 South Park Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 5008 South Park Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5008 South Park Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5008 South Park Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5008 South Park Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5008 South Park Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 5008 South Park Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5008 South Park Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5008 South Park Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5008 South Park Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 5008 South Park Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5008 South Park Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 5008 South Park Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5008 South Park Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5008 South Park Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5008 South Park Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5008 South Park Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
