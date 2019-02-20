4917 S Kendall Dr, Independence, MO 64055 Highland Manor
We are celebrating the season! Application fees will be credited back with a signed lease! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details.This home is a 3 bed 2 bath home that is super cute. It has a fenced back yard as well as a 2 car garage. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The home also has a sun room right off the living room. The living room has vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace. The master bedroom has an attached bathroom for some privacy. The home also has a partially finished basement for some extra space. Come check out this home today before it’s gone. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4917 South Kendall Drive have any available units?
4917 South Kendall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.