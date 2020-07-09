4504 S Grand Ave

Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Great house in Independence.

3bedrooms/1.5 bathrooms

Property does have a partial finish in the basement.

Call today to set a time to view this property!

This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 per applicate; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background.Application fees are NON REFUNDABLE. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. If your credit is below 600, owner may ask for additional deposit. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

FIRST MONTH RENT AND DEPOSIT MUST BE IN SEPERATE MONEY ORDERS OR CASHIERS CHECK.