4504 S Grand Ave
4504 S Grand Ave

4504 South Grand Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4504 South Grand Avenue, Independence, MO 64055
Chapel

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great house in Independence.
3bedrooms/1.5 bathrooms
Property does have a partial finish in the basement.
Call today to set a time to view this property!
This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 per applicate; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background.Application fees are NON REFUNDABLE. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. If your credit is below 600, owner may ask for additional deposit. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.
FIRST MONTH RENT AND DEPOSIT MUST BE IN SEPERATE MONEY ORDERS OR CASHIERS CHECK.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4504 S Grand Ave have any available units?
4504 S Grand Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 4504 S Grand Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4504 S Grand Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4504 S Grand Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4504 S Grand Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Independence.
Does 4504 S Grand Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4504 S Grand Ave offers parking.
Does 4504 S Grand Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4504 S Grand Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4504 S Grand Ave have a pool?
No, 4504 S Grand Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4504 S Grand Ave have accessible units?
No, 4504 S Grand Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4504 S Grand Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4504 S Grand Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4504 S Grand Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4504 S Grand Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

