Last updated January 22 2020 at 3:08 PM

4204 South Osage Street

4204 South Osage Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4204 South Osage Avenue, Independence, MO 64055
South Crysler

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This charming 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom home is ready to be yours. It features an eat-in kitchen, Stainless Steel appliances with a gas stove and plenty of cabinet space. This home features hardwood floors and tile throughout. The bedrooms are all located on the same level. The home features a finished sunroom w/attached large deck that are great for entertaining. There's extra room in the basement for storage, as well as a 2 car garage with built-in shelving. Wood fenced yard for an added bonus.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.
YouTube Video URL

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4204 South Osage Street have any available units?
4204 South Osage Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 4204 South Osage Street have?
Some of 4204 South Osage Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4204 South Osage Street currently offering any rent specials?
4204 South Osage Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4204 South Osage Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4204 South Osage Street is pet friendly.
Does 4204 South Osage Street offer parking?
Yes, 4204 South Osage Street offers parking.
Does 4204 South Osage Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4204 South Osage Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4204 South Osage Street have a pool?
No, 4204 South Osage Street does not have a pool.
Does 4204 South Osage Street have accessible units?
No, 4204 South Osage Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4204 South Osage Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4204 South Osage Street does not have units with dishwashers.

