4204 South Osage Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This charming 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom home is ready to be yours. It features an eat-in kitchen, Stainless Steel appliances with a gas stove and plenty of cabinet space. This home features hardwood floors and tile throughout. The bedrooms are all located on the same level. The home features a finished sunroom w/attached large deck that are great for entertaining. There's extra room in the basement for storage, as well as a 2 car garage with built-in shelving. Wood fenced yard for an added bonus.



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy



$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.



Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications



To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.