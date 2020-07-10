All apartments in Independence
409 South Shrank Avenue
409 South Shrank Avenue

409 South Shrank Road · No Longer Available
Location

409 South Shrank Road, Independence, MO 64056
Spring Branch

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This updated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath split level home is located in a quiet neighborhood and backs up to Greenspace. This home offers all Stainless Steel Appliances in the kitchen, newer cabinets, granite countertops and updated tile flooring. Updated with a bay window in the living room, carpet in the main living areas and fresh paint, this home has a soft and modern feel. Bedrooms have recently been updated with dark wood laminate floors. Steps have been tiled and new carpet in the basement with beautiful built-ins.

"Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!”
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 South Shrank Avenue have any available units?
409 South Shrank Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 409 South Shrank Avenue have?
Some of 409 South Shrank Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 South Shrank Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
409 South Shrank Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 South Shrank Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 409 South Shrank Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 409 South Shrank Avenue offer parking?
No, 409 South Shrank Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 409 South Shrank Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 South Shrank Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 South Shrank Avenue have a pool?
No, 409 South Shrank Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 409 South Shrank Avenue have accessible units?
No, 409 South Shrank Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 409 South Shrank Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 409 South Shrank Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

