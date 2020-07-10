All apartments in Independence
Last updated April 28 2020

403 1/2 West Walnut Street

403 1/2 W Walnut St · No Longer Available
Location

403 1/2 W Walnut St, Independence, MO 64050
Heart of Independence

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see this adorable 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom triplex in Independence. Living room flows right into kitchen with a refrigerator coming before move-in. The bedroom has two closets and home has new carpet throughout!

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $595, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $595, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 1/2 West Walnut Street have any available units?
403 1/2 West Walnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 403 1/2 West Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
403 1/2 West Walnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 1/2 West Walnut Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 403 1/2 West Walnut Street is pet friendly.
Does 403 1/2 West Walnut Street offer parking?
No, 403 1/2 West Walnut Street does not offer parking.
Does 403 1/2 West Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 403 1/2 West Walnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 1/2 West Walnut Street have a pool?
No, 403 1/2 West Walnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 403 1/2 West Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 403 1/2 West Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 403 1/2 West Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 403 1/2 West Walnut Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 403 1/2 West Walnut Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 403 1/2 West Walnut Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
