403 1/2 West Walnut Street

Unit Amenities carpet refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come see this adorable 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom triplex in Independence. Living room flows right into kitchen with a refrigerator coming before move-in. The bedroom has two closets and home has new carpet throughout!



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy



Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications



To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $595, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $595, Available Now



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.