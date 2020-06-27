All apartments in Independence
3715 Delridge Rd

3715 Delridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

3715 Delridge Road, Independence, MO 64052
Pitcher

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3715 Delridge Rd Independence, MO 64052

To schedule your self guided tour, please visit https://secure.rently.com/properties/931042?source=marketing

Updated 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in the Delridge Add neighborhood of Independence. Open floorplan with hardwood and ceramic tile throughout. The updated kitchen features granite countertops and tile backsplash. Completely rehabbed bathrooms with new tile, vanities and fixtures. Full basement with washer/dryer hookups and attached 1-car garage. Other amenities include separate dining, central air, mini-blinds, deck, partially fenced back yard. Independence schools (not verified).

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

-Minimum 12-month lease required.

-SECTION 8 NOT ACCEPTED.

-Application fee of $40.00 per person 18 and over. Fee is non-refundable as we do run full credit and background check.

-Must make 3 times rent and have no evictions, foreclosures, bankruptcies, etc. in the past 3 years.

-Pets welcome with additional non-refundable fee of $200 for first pet and $100 per each additional pet. No aggressive breeds.

-Pet rent $10 per pet per month

-Tenant pays all utilities, including trash service and is responsible for lawn maintenance.

-First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month rent) and any pet fees due before move-in.

Contact Information

MRE Property Management

Phone: 816-388-9588

9am to 5pm Monday through Friday

**All Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3715 Delridge Rd have any available units?
3715 Delridge Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 3715 Delridge Rd have?
Some of 3715 Delridge Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3715 Delridge Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3715 Delridge Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3715 Delridge Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3715 Delridge Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3715 Delridge Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3715 Delridge Rd offers parking.
Does 3715 Delridge Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3715 Delridge Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3715 Delridge Rd have a pool?
No, 3715 Delridge Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3715 Delridge Rd have accessible units?
No, 3715 Delridge Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3715 Delridge Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3715 Delridge Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
