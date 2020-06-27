Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3715 Delridge Rd Independence, MO 64052



To schedule your self guided tour, please visit https://secure.rently.com/properties/931042?source=marketing



Updated 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in the Delridge Add neighborhood of Independence. Open floorplan with hardwood and ceramic tile throughout. The updated kitchen features granite countertops and tile backsplash. Completely rehabbed bathrooms with new tile, vanities and fixtures. Full basement with washer/dryer hookups and attached 1-car garage. Other amenities include separate dining, central air, mini-blinds, deck, partially fenced back yard. Independence schools (not verified).



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:



-Minimum 12-month lease required.



-SECTION 8 NOT ACCEPTED.



-Application fee of $40.00 per person 18 and over. Fee is non-refundable as we do run full credit and background check.



-Must make 3 times rent and have no evictions, foreclosures, bankruptcies, etc. in the past 3 years.



-Pets welcome with additional non-refundable fee of $200 for first pet and $100 per each additional pet. No aggressive breeds.



-Pet rent $10 per pet per month



-Tenant pays all utilities, including trash service and is responsible for lawn maintenance.



-First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month rent) and any pet fees due before move-in.



Contact Information



MRE Property Management



Phone: 816-388-9588



9am to 5pm Monday through Friday



**All Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed**



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.