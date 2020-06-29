All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 3546 S. Lynn St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
3546 S. Lynn St.
Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:10 AM

3546 S. Lynn St.

3546 South Lynn Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3546 South Lynn Street, Independence, MO 64055
Luff

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Independence Townhome - This beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath townhome is located close to I-70, shopping, restaurants, and entertainment!

Featuring a 2 story layout, the first floor has a separate living space, bedroom and full bath on the main level. Upstairs you find a spacious living room that opens up to the dining and kitchen. There are also 2 additional bedrooms and another full bath upstairs as well.

This is the perfect property for a growing family!
Make sure you check this one out today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE4214490)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3546 S. Lynn St. have any available units?
3546 S. Lynn St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 3546 S. Lynn St. currently offering any rent specials?
3546 S. Lynn St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3546 S. Lynn St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3546 S. Lynn St. is pet friendly.
Does 3546 S. Lynn St. offer parking?
No, 3546 S. Lynn St. does not offer parking.
Does 3546 S. Lynn St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3546 S. Lynn St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3546 S. Lynn St. have a pool?
No, 3546 S. Lynn St. does not have a pool.
Does 3546 S. Lynn St. have accessible units?
No, 3546 S. Lynn St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3546 S. Lynn St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3546 S. Lynn St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3546 S. Lynn St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3546 S. Lynn St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City