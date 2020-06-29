3546 S. Lynn St.

Amenities
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Independence Townhome - This beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath townhome is located close to I-70, shopping, restaurants, and entertainment!
Featuring a 2 story layout, the first floor has a separate living space, bedroom and full bath on the main level. Upstairs you find a spacious living room that opens up to the dining and kitchen. There are also 2 additional bedrooms and another full bath upstairs as well.
This is the perfect property for a growing family!
Make sure you check this one out today!
Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)
*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
(RLNE4214490)