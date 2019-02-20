3544 South Lynn Street

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath townhome is located close to I-70, shopping, restaurants, and entertainment!



Featuring a 2 story layout, the first floor has a separate living space, bedroom and full bath on the main level. Upstairs you find a spacious living room that opens up to the dining and kitchen. There are also 2 additional bedrooms and another full bath upstairs as well.



This is the perfect property for a growing family!

Make sure you check this one out today!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher programs*



Voepel Property Management

www.rentalskc.com

(816) 405-4845

Contact us to schedule a showing.