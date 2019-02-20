338 East College Street, Independence, MO 64050 Town Hall
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
338 E College St - 338 E College St is a 2 bed 1 bath home that is conveniently located next to Hwy 24 and Truman Rd!
-2 bed -1 bath -Fridge -Range -W/D connections -Fenced yard
Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company.
Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (913) 912-0403 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.
$725.00 monthly rent $35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18 $725.00 security deposit upon approval $300.00 non-refundable pet fee $200.00 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet
Qualification Criteria - Minimum credit score 550 - No evictions in the last 3 years - No multiple evictions - No money owed to local utilities - Income of 3x one month's rent - No felonies for violent crimes
(RLNE4500509)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 338 E College Street have any available units?
338 E College Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.