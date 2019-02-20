338 E College Street

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly range refrigerator

338 E College St - 338 E College St is a 2 bed 1 bath home that is conveniently located next to Hwy 24 and Truman Rd!



-2 bed

-1 bath

-Fridge

-Range

-W/D connections

-Fenced yard



Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company.



Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (913) 912-0403 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.



$725.00 monthly rent

$35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18

$725.00 security deposit upon approval

$300.00 non-refundable pet fee

$200.00 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet



Qualification Criteria

- Minimum credit score 550

- No evictions in the last 3 years

- No multiple evictions

- No money owed to local utilities

- Income of 3x one month's rent

- No felonies for violent crimes



(RLNE4500509)