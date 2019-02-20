All apartments in Independence
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:03 AM

338 E College Street

338 East College Street · No Longer Available
Location

338 East College Street, Independence, MO 64050
Town Hall

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
338 E College St - 338 E College St is a 2 bed 1 bath home that is conveniently located next to Hwy 24 and Truman Rd!

-2 bed
-1 bath
-Fridge
-Range
-W/D connections
-Fenced yard

Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company.

Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (913) 912-0403 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.

$725.00 monthly rent
$35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$725.00 security deposit upon approval
$300.00 non-refundable pet fee
$200.00 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet

Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- Income of 3x one month's rent
- No felonies for violent crimes

(RLNE4500509)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 338 E College Street have any available units?
338 E College Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 338 E College Street have?
Some of 338 E College Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 338 E College Street currently offering any rent specials?
338 E College Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 338 E College Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 338 E College Street is pet friendly.
Does 338 E College Street offer parking?
No, 338 E College Street does not offer parking.
Does 338 E College Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 338 E College Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 338 E College Street have a pool?
No, 338 E College Street does not have a pool.
Does 338 E College Street have accessible units?
No, 338 E College Street does not have accessible units.
Does 338 E College Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 338 E College Street does not have units with dishwashers.

