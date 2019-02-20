3318 S Oxford Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly air conditioning carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5628d340f4 ----

Nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Features eat-in kitchen with refrigerator and stove, large living room, and secured entry. Storage lockers available at no additional charge. Stackable washer/dryer included. No pets please. Additional water charge monthly. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!



1 Bath

2 Bedroom

Carpet

Central Air

Lawn Care Provided

Miniblinds

Off Street Parking

Pets Upon Approval

Stove

Vinyl Flooring

Washer/Dryer Provided