3318 S Oxford Ave.

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5628d340f4 ----
Nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Features eat-in kitchen with refrigerator and stove, large living room, and secured entry. Storage lockers available at no additional charge. Stackable washer/dryer included. No pets please. Additional water charge monthly. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!
1 Bath
2 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Lawn Care Provided
Miniblinds
Off Street Parking
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Provided