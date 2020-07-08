All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 3316 S Oxford Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
3316 S Oxford Ave.
Last updated August 24 2019 at 4:43 PM

3316 S Oxford Ave.

3316 South Oxford Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3316 South Oxford Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Rock Creek South

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7da6d38000 ---- Nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Features eat-in kitchen with refrigerator and stove, large living room, and secured entry. Storage lockers available at no additional charge. No pets please. $85 monthly water charge. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 2 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Miniblinds Off Street Parking Stove Vinyl Flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3316 S Oxford Ave. have any available units?
3316 S Oxford Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 3316 S Oxford Ave. have?
Some of 3316 S Oxford Ave.'s amenities include parking, air conditioning, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3316 S Oxford Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3316 S Oxford Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3316 S Oxford Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 3316 S Oxford Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Independence.
Does 3316 S Oxford Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 3316 S Oxford Ave. offers parking.
Does 3316 S Oxford Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3316 S Oxford Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3316 S Oxford Ave. have a pool?
No, 3316 S Oxford Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3316 S Oxford Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3316 S Oxford Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3316 S Oxford Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3316 S Oxford Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City