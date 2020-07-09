3309 South Arrowhead Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome home to this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Independence! Relax in the spacious living room featuring a lovely fireplace and lots of windows for sunlight! Dining room and kitchen have beautiful hardwood floors. Kitchen features a lovely tile counter top with lots of cabinets for storage. Patio out back is perfect for grilling and family get-togethers. Spacious bedrooms. Master bedroom includes giant walk-in closet and on-suite bathroom with double vanity. Basement is finished with a family room, and two generously sized bedrooms. One bedroom features a walk-in closet as well.



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval. Small dogs only.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,745, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,745, Available 3/25/19

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.