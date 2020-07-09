All apartments in Independence
Last updated April 7 2019 at 1:28 PM

3309 South Arrowhead Drive

3309 South Arrowhead Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3309 South Arrowhead Drive, Independence, MO 64057
Blackburn

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
Welcome home to this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Independence! Relax in the spacious living room featuring a lovely fireplace and lots of windows for sunlight! Dining room and kitchen have beautiful hardwood floors. Kitchen features a lovely tile counter top with lots of cabinets for storage. Patio out back is perfect for grilling and family get-togethers. Spacious bedrooms. Master bedroom includes giant walk-in closet and on-suite bathroom with double vanity. Basement is finished with a family room, and two generously sized bedrooms. One bedroom features a walk-in closet as well.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval. Small dogs only.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,745, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,745, Available 3/25/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3309 South Arrowhead Drive have any available units?
3309 South Arrowhead Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 3309 South Arrowhead Drive have?
Some of 3309 South Arrowhead Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3309 South Arrowhead Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3309 South Arrowhead Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3309 South Arrowhead Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3309 South Arrowhead Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3309 South Arrowhead Drive offer parking?
No, 3309 South Arrowhead Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3309 South Arrowhead Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3309 South Arrowhead Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3309 South Arrowhead Drive have a pool?
No, 3309 South Arrowhead Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3309 South Arrowhead Drive have accessible units?
No, 3309 South Arrowhead Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3309 South Arrowhead Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3309 South Arrowhead Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

