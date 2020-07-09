3200 Queen Ridge Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/322ce81045 ---- This cozy house is ready for you to make it your home!



As you pull up to this house, you cannot help but be enchanted with its charm!



The driveway leads you directly to the spacious garage which adds plenty of extra storage space!



Above the garage is a large spacious living room with beautiful hardwood floors, built in ceiling fan and large windows for plenty of natural light!



Through to the kitchen, you will find ample cabinet and counter space, and gorgeous stainless steel appliances!



Upstairs the 3 bedrooms all have large windows, for natural light and a nice breeze on cool evenings! They also include ceiling fans and built in closet space!



There is a great fenced in backyard! Perfect for entertaining or relaxing.



Don’t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website.

Kansas City Property Management



**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $1175.00 breaks down as follows:

Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00

Holding fee of $1075.00

Upon Move in, the holding fee breaks down as:

Non-Refundable Fee $350.00

Refundable Security Deposit $725.00

Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount



**Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet.

We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.



Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).

