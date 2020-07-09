All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 3200 Queen Ridge Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
3200 Queen Ridge Dr
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

3200 Queen Ridge Dr

3200 Queen Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
Glendale
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3200 Queen Ridge Drive, Independence, MO 64055
Glendale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/322ce81045 ---- This cozy house is ready for you to make it your home!

As you pull up to this house, you cannot help but be enchanted with its charm!

The driveway leads you directly to the spacious garage which adds plenty of extra storage space!

Above the garage is a large spacious living room with beautiful hardwood floors, built in ceiling fan and large windows for plenty of natural light!

Through to the kitchen, you will find ample cabinet and counter space, and gorgeous stainless steel appliances!

Upstairs the 3 bedrooms all have large windows, for natural light and a nice breeze on cool evenings! They also include ceiling fans and built in closet space!

There is a great fenced in backyard! Perfect for entertaining or relaxing.

Don&rsquo;t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website.
Kansas City Property Management

**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $1175.00 breaks down as follows:
Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00
Holding fee of $1075.00
Upon Move in, the holding fee breaks down as:
Non-Refundable Fee $350.00
Refundable Security Deposit $725.00
Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount

**Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet.
We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.

Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.
This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).
The available date for property is an estimate only, Home River cannot guarantee the date available for move in until the home has been vacated and prepared for a new renter. Security Deposit: 1175 Parking: 1 Car Garage Lease Length: 12 month Subdivision: Glendale Nearest Cross Street: S Lee's Summit & E 32nd St S Square Footage: 981 Virtual Tour: Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/10/9 House Number: 3200 Bathroom: 1.5 Bedrooms: 2 Pets: Yes (additional deposit may be required) Utilities Included: none Balcony Deck Or Patio Disposal Granite Countertop Hardwood Floor Storage Space Washer/Dryer Not Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3200 Queen Ridge Dr have any available units?
3200 Queen Ridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 3200 Queen Ridge Dr have?
Some of 3200 Queen Ridge Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3200 Queen Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3200 Queen Ridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3200 Queen Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3200 Queen Ridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3200 Queen Ridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3200 Queen Ridge Dr offers parking.
Does 3200 Queen Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3200 Queen Ridge Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3200 Queen Ridge Dr have a pool?
No, 3200 Queen Ridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3200 Queen Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 3200 Queen Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3200 Queen Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3200 Queen Ridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Find a Sublet
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City