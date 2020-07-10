All apartments in Independence
3200 Argonne Avenue

3200 Argonne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3200 Argonne Avenue, Independence, MO 64015
Little Blue

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single Family Home
4 bedrooms
3 full bathrooms
2 car garage

James Lewis Elementary
Brittany Hill Middle
Blue Springs High

Looking for space,comfort and a touch of style. This is the perfect home for you. Outside you will find a fenced yard and deck off the kitchen. Inside, plenty of updates to make this top choice in your hunt for a new home. The kitchen with stainless steel appliances,granite countertops and built in hutch will have you wanting to spend time here. Laundry room off the kitchen for easy access. Walk from the kitchen into the living room with wood built in bookshelves. This room will welcome all who enter. Down the hall find the master bedroom with private full bath. Double vanity, tub and separate shower in the master bath will make anyone feel special. Downstairs you will find a fantastic finihed basement great for entertaining. The built in bar will have all your friends green with envy. This home has plenty of room and is a beautiful remodel. This one will not last.
*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*
*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*
*Additional pet deposit required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00
This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 per application, anyone over the age of 18 must put in an application. Application fees are Non-Refundable. Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

