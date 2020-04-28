2972 Iva Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage

You'll have to see this home for yourself to appreciate! 3 bedroom, 2 bath with eat in kitchen that includes appliances. Large yard and a 2 car garage for your convenience. Great location with easy access to shopping and entertainment. "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.