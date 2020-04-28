All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 2972 Iva Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
2972 Iva Drive
Last updated July 26 2019 at 6:37 PM

2972 Iva Drive

2972 Iva Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2972 Iva Drive, Independence, MO 64057
Blackburn

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
You'll have to see this home for yourself to appreciate! 3 bedroom, 2 bath with eat in kitchen that includes appliances. Large yard and a 2 car garage for your convenience. Great location with easy access to shopping and entertainment. "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2972 Iva Drive have any available units?
2972 Iva Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 2972 Iva Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2972 Iva Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2972 Iva Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2972 Iva Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2972 Iva Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2972 Iva Drive offers parking.
Does 2972 Iva Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2972 Iva Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2972 Iva Drive have a pool?
No, 2972 Iva Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2972 Iva Drive have accessible units?
No, 2972 Iva Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2972 Iva Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2972 Iva Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2972 Iva Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2972 Iva Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City