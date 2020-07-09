All apartments in Independence
Location

2932 Sweet Briar Drive, Independence, MO 64057
Blackburn

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
What a beautiful home, 3 bd, 2.5 bath waiting for you, and an extra bonus to this spectacular property is one month free!!

Parking 2 Car Garage

Lease Duration 1 Year

Pets Policy Cats & Dogs OK

Website www.plaidpm.com

Appliances included, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher.

3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom. Beautiful kitchen,tiled floors in bath and kitchen. Finished basement. Covered deck off dining area. Fenced back yard. This home is located in a great neighborhood within the Independence School district. Nice neighborhood. Fireplace is for Decorative Use Only.

Elementary: William Yates

Middle: Bingham

High School: Truman

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*

*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*

*Additional pet deposit required based on size and number of pets*

This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 per applicant. credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it was left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. Application fees are Non-Refundable. We do not accept applicants with evictions or prior criminal charges in the past two years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2932 Sweet Briar Drive have any available units?
2932 Sweet Briar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 2932 Sweet Briar Drive have?
Some of 2932 Sweet Briar Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2932 Sweet Briar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2932 Sweet Briar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2932 Sweet Briar Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2932 Sweet Briar Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2932 Sweet Briar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2932 Sweet Briar Drive offers parking.
Does 2932 Sweet Briar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2932 Sweet Briar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2932 Sweet Briar Drive have a pool?
No, 2932 Sweet Briar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2932 Sweet Briar Drive have accessible units?
No, 2932 Sweet Briar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2932 Sweet Briar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2932 Sweet Briar Drive has units with dishwashers.

