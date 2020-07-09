2932 Sweet Briar Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

What a beautiful home, 3 bd, 2.5 bath waiting for you, and an extra bonus to this spectacular property is one month free!!



Parking 2 Car Garage



Lease Duration 1 Year



Pets Policy Cats & Dogs OK



Appliances included, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher.



3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom. Beautiful kitchen,tiled floors in bath and kitchen. Finished basement. Covered deck off dining area. Fenced back yard. This home is located in a great neighborhood within the Independence School district. Nice neighborhood. Fireplace is for Decorative Use Only.



Elementary: William Yates



Middle: Bingham



High School: Truman



*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*



*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*



*Additional pet deposit required based on size and number of pets*



This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 per applicant. credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it was left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. Application fees are Non-Refundable. We do not accept applicants with evictions or prior criminal charges in the past two years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.