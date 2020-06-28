All apartments in Independence
2734 Windsor Ave
2734 Windsor Ave

2734 Windsor Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2734 Windsor Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Santa Fe

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2734 Windsor Ave - 2734 Windsor Ave is a spacious 3 bed 1 bath home that has great features you'll love!

-3 bed
-1 bath
-Fridge
-Range
-Dishwasher
-W/D connections
-Unfinished basement
-Fenced yard
-Shed
-2 car attached garage

Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).

We DO NOT accept Section 8.

Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (913) 912-0403 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.

$895.00 monthly rent
$25.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$895.00 security deposit upon approval
$250.00 non-refundable pet fee
$250 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet.

Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- Income of 3x one month's rent
- No felonies for violent crimes

(RLNE5069227)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2734 Windsor Ave have any available units?
2734 Windsor Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 2734 Windsor Ave have?
Some of 2734 Windsor Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2734 Windsor Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2734 Windsor Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2734 Windsor Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2734 Windsor Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2734 Windsor Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2734 Windsor Ave offers parking.
Does 2734 Windsor Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2734 Windsor Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2734 Windsor Ave have a pool?
No, 2734 Windsor Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2734 Windsor Ave have accessible units?
No, 2734 Windsor Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2734 Windsor Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2734 Windsor Ave has units with dishwashers.
