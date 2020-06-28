2734 Windsor Avenue, Independence, MO 64052 Santa Fe
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2734 Windsor Ave - 2734 Windsor Ave is a spacious 3 bed 1 bath home that has great features you'll love!
-3 bed -1 bath -Fridge -Range -Dishwasher -W/D connections -Unfinished basement -Fenced yard -Shed -2 car attached garage
Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).
We DO NOT accept Section 8.
Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (913) 912-0403 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.
$895.00 monthly rent $25.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18 $895.00 security deposit upon approval $250.00 non-refundable pet fee $250 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet.
Qualification Criteria - Minimum credit score 550 - No evictions in the last 3 years - No multiple evictions - No money owed to local utilities - Income of 3x one month's rent - No felonies for violent crimes
(RLNE5069227)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2734 Windsor Ave have any available units?
2734 Windsor Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.