2734 Windsor Ave - 2734 Windsor Ave is a spacious 3 bed 1 bath home that has great features you'll love!



-3 bed

-1 bath

-Fridge

-Range

-Dishwasher

-W/D connections

-Unfinished basement

-Fenced yard

-Shed

-2 car attached garage



Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).



We DO NOT accept Section 8.



Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (913) 912-0403 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.



$895.00 monthly rent

$25.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18

$895.00 security deposit upon approval

$250.00 non-refundable pet fee

$250 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet.



Qualification Criteria

- Minimum credit score 550

- No evictions in the last 3 years

- No multiple evictions

- No money owed to local utilities

- Income of 3x one month's rent

- No felonies for violent crimes



