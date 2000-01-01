Sign Up
All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 2722 Westport Road.
Find more places like
2722 Westport Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
1 Bed
2
2 Beds
3+
3+ Beds
Next
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
2722 Westport Road
Last updated April 14 at 6:41 PM
1 of 12
2722 Westport Road
(888) 659-9596 ext. 3842662
Overview
Location
Amenities
Property Details
Explore the Area
Getting Around
FAQs
Rockwood, Independence ·
2722 South Westport Road
Report This Listing
Location
2722 South Westport Road, Independence, MO 64052
Rockwood
Amenities
Pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute and affordable! Conveniently located near shops and HWY! Ready for a quick move in! Call us today!
Rental Terms: Rent: $550, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $550, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Property Details (Fees & Lease)
Income Requirement
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pet Policy
Pets not allowed
Explore the Area
Grocery Stores
Price Chopper
1.3 mi
Walmart Supercenter
2.2 mi
Hong Kong Supermarket
2.6 mi
Abarrotes Durango
2.8 mi
Walmart Neighborhood Market
3.0 mi
Restaurants
Church's Chicken
0.9 mi
McDonald's
1.2 mi
Taco Bell
1.2 mi
Vivilore
1.4 mi
Sonic
1.4 mi
Public Transportation
US 40 at Hunter and Pitcher
0.9 mi
US 40 at Hunter and Pitcher
0.9 mi
US 40 at Blue Ridge Cutoff
0.9 mi
US 40 at Blue Ridge Cutoff
0.9 mi
US 40 at Stadium Drive
0.9 mi
Airports
Police Department Helicopter Maintenance Facility Heliport
2.4 mi
Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport
7.3 mi
University of Kansas Hospital Heliport
7.7 mi
Runway Ranch Airport
8.5 mi
Lee's Summit Municipal Airport
8.6 mi
Schools
4
/10
Clifford H. Nowlin Middle School
Public
6-8
941 Students
0.5 mi
3
/10
Korte Elementary School
Public
PK-5
617 Students
0.7 mi
3
/10
Rogers Elementary School
Public
PK-6
600 Students
1.0 mi
5
/10
Pitcher Elementary School
Public
PK-6
342 Students
1.4 mi
4
/10
Three Trails Elementary School
Public
PK-5
435 Students
1.5 mi
Data provided by GreatSchools. Ratings are based on test scores and additional metrics when available.
Parks
Parking and Camping area
0.4 mi
West Rock Creek Park
0.4 mi
Phil Roberts Park
0.5 mi
Hill Park
0.8 mi
Rotary Park
0.8 mi
Entertainment
The SPOTT Night Club
1.1 mi
The SPOTT Night Club
1.1 mi
Englewood Theatre
1.4 mi
Trails West Branch Library
1.4 mi
Puppetry Arts Institute
1.4 mi
Pets
Brothers Fish & Pets
2.0 mi
Bass Aquatics, LLC
3.0 mi
Northeast Animal Hospital
3.0 mi
Independence Animal Hospital
3.1 mi
Xcel Pet Hotel
3.1 mi
Listing Provided by Rently
Property Status: Off The Market
Frequently Asked Questions
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 2722 Westport Road currently offering any rent specials?
2722 Westport Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2722 Westport Road pet-friendly?
No, 2722 Westport Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Independence.
Does 2722 Westport Road offer parking?
No, 2722 Westport Road does not offer parking.
Does 2722 Westport Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2722 Westport Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2722 Westport Road have a pool?
No, 2722 Westport Road does not have a pool.
Does 2722 Westport Road have accessible units?
No, 2722 Westport Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2722 Westport Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2722 Westport Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2722 Westport Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2722 Westport Road does not have units with air conditioning.
