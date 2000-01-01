All apartments in Independence
Last updated April 14 at 6:41 PM

2722 Westport Road

(888) 659-9596 ext. 3842662
Rockwood, Independence · 2722 South Westport Road
Location

2722 South Westport Road, Independence, MO 64052
Rockwood

Amenities

Pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute and affordable! Conveniently located near shops and HWY! Ready for a quick move in! Call us today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $550, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $550, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Property Details (Fees & Lease)

Income Requirement
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
UtilitiesRenter responsible for all utilities
Pet PolicyPets not allowed

Explore the Area

Grocery Stores
Price Chopper
1.3 mi
Walmart Supercenter
2.2 mi
Hong Kong Supermarket
2.6 mi
Abarrotes Durango
2.8 mi
Walmart Neighborhood Market
3.0 mi
Restaurants
Church's Chicken
0.9 mi
McDonald's
1.2 mi
Taco Bell
1.2 mi
Vivilore
1.4 mi
Sonic
1.4 mi
Public Transportation
US 40 at Hunter and Pitcher
0.9 mi
US 40 at Hunter and Pitcher
0.9 mi
US 40 at Blue Ridge Cutoff
0.9 mi
US 40 at Blue Ridge Cutoff
0.9 mi
US 40 at Stadium Drive
0.9 mi
Airports
Police Department Helicopter Maintenance Facility Heliport
2.4 mi
Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport
7.3 mi
University of Kansas Hospital Heliport
7.7 mi
Runway Ranch Airport
8.5 mi
Lee's Summit Municipal Airport
8.6 mi
Schools
4 /10
Clifford H. Nowlin Middle School
Public
6-8
941 Students
0.5 mi
3 /10
Korte Elementary School
Public
PK-5
617 Students
0.7 mi
3 /10
Rogers Elementary School
Public
PK-6
600 Students
1.0 mi
5 /10
Pitcher Elementary School
Public
PK-6
342 Students
1.4 mi
4 /10
Three Trails Elementary School
Public
PK-5
435 Students
1.5 mi
Data provided by GreatSchools. Ratings are based on test scores and additional metrics when available.
Parks
Parking and Camping area
0.4 mi
West Rock Creek Park
0.4 mi
Phil Roberts Park
0.5 mi
Hill Park
0.8 mi
Rotary Park
0.8 mi
Entertainment
The SPOTT Night Club
1.1 mi
The SPOTT Night Club
1.1 mi
Englewood Theatre
1.4 mi
Trails West Branch Library
1.4 mi
Puppetry Arts Institute
1.4 mi
Pets
Brothers Fish & Pets
2.0 mi
Bass Aquatics, LLC
3.0 mi
Northeast Animal Hospital
3.0 mi
Independence Animal Hospital
3.1 mi
Xcel Pet Hotel
3.1 mi

Listing Provided by Rently

Property Status: Off The Market

