All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 2701 S Brookside Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
2701 S Brookside Ave
Last updated August 17 2019 at 11:26 AM

2701 S Brookside Ave

2701 South Brookside Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2701 South Brookside Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Rockwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2701 S Brookside Ave - 2701 S Brookside Ave is a 3 bed 1 bath home located in Independence, MO!

-3 bed
-1 bath
-Fridge
-Range
-Dishwasher
-W/D connections
-Carpet & Wood flooring
-Ceiling fans
-Decorative fireplace
-Unfinished basement
-Central air
-Fenced yard
-1 car attached garage

Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).

We DO NOT accept Section 8 vouchers.

Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.

$850.00 monthly rent
$25.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$850.00 security deposit upon approval
$250.00 non-refundable pet fee
$250 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet (2 pets maximum)

Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- Income of 3x one month's rent
- No felonies for violent crimes

(RLNE3207714)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2701 S Brookside Ave have any available units?
2701 S Brookside Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 2701 S Brookside Ave have?
Some of 2701 S Brookside Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2701 S Brookside Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2701 S Brookside Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2701 S Brookside Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2701 S Brookside Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2701 S Brookside Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2701 S Brookside Ave offers parking.
Does 2701 S Brookside Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2701 S Brookside Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2701 S Brookside Ave have a pool?
No, 2701 S Brookside Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2701 S Brookside Ave have accessible units?
No, 2701 S Brookside Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2701 S Brookside Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2701 S Brookside Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City