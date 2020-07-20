23516 E 11th St

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly

Another great listing from Diana and Renters Warehouse! RARE opportunity to rent a Brand New Home. Blue Springs School District!! To qualify, household monthly income should be 3 times the rent, have good rental history and no UD's or evictions. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Application fee is $45.00 Per adult and security deposit is equal to the rent. Contingent upon qualifications there may be an additional deposit required. Pets are negotiable with deposit and tenant is required to have renters insurance. This is a MUST SEE schedule your showing today!!