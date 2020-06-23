All apartments in Independence
2211 S Harris Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2211 S Harris Ave

2211 S Harris Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2211 S Harris Ave, Independence, MO 64052
Hill Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2211 S Harris Ave, Independence, MO

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/688316?source=marketing

To apply, visit https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/mrepropertymanagementllc1/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1807941656

Updated 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in the Engelwood Highlands neighborhood of Independence. The updated kitchen features granite counter tops and appliances. New flooring throughout home. Unfinished basement with washer/dryer hook ups. Deck and partially fenced back yard. Independence Schools (not verified).

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
-Minimum 12-month lease required.
-SECTION 8 NOT ACCEPTED.
-Application fee of $40.00 per person 18 and over. Fee is non-refundable as we do run full credit and background check.
-Must make 3 times rent and have no evictions, foreclosures, bankruptcies, etc. in the past 3 years.
-Pets welcome with additional non-refundable fee of $200 for first pet and $100 per each additional pet. No aggressive breeds.
-Tenant pays all utilities, including trash service and is responsible for lawn maintenance.
-First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month rent) and any pet fees due before move-in.

Contact Information
MRE Property Management
Phone: 816-388-9588
9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday

**All Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

