All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 2100 S Maywood Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
2100 S Maywood Ave
Last updated May 7 2019 at 7:44 AM

2100 S Maywood Ave

2100 S Maywood Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2100 S Maywood Ave, Independence, MO 64052
Hill Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
2100 Maywood Ave,
Independence, MO 64052
$695/month
Now Scheduling Showings!

This duplex is on a corner lot with large yard. It has a car garage. Hardwood/vinyl floors and was recently updated. Affordable and clean! Currently offering a rent special on the 2nd months rent.

Working with Ad Astra Property Management is simple. We do most things electronically via email and phone. You will find it easier if you have access to the internet, a smart phone/computer, and a checking account/debit card to move forward. Applications are completed online and are a nonrefundable $35 which can be paid online at the time of applying. Your application is only considered complete once you fill out ALL of the requested information and submit your 3 most recent pay stubs along with a copy of your photo ID. If you are applying with others, your applications are only complete once all parties have submitted all of this information. All applicants are subject to credit and background checks. We do not have any owners at this time that are currently accepting section 8 housing vouchers.

Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. visit http://www.adastrarealty.com/kansas-city-homes-for-rent#ad/1023108 for the most up to date information, application requirements, pictures and processes. 18 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Pets allowed with additional non-refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent rate increase for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans.

If you would like to speak to our Leasing Manager directly you are welcome to call/text 913-289-3315. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/740511?source=marketing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2100 S Maywood Ave have any available units?
2100 S Maywood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 2100 S Maywood Ave have?
Some of 2100 S Maywood Ave's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2100 S Maywood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2100 S Maywood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2100 S Maywood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2100 S Maywood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2100 S Maywood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2100 S Maywood Ave offers parking.
Does 2100 S Maywood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2100 S Maywood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2100 S Maywood Ave have a pool?
No, 2100 S Maywood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2100 S Maywood Ave have accessible units?
No, 2100 S Maywood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2100 S Maywood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2100 S Maywood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City