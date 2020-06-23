All apartments in Independence
20316 E 16th Street North
20316 E 16th Street North

20316 East 16th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

20316 East 16th Street North, Independence, MO 64056
Blue Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
ceiling fan
$1200- 4 bed, 2.5 bath Independence!**MOVE IN SPECIAL** - 1/2 off first month's rent if moved in within 14 days of being approved!!

Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, visit our website rentkc.net.

Buckner Elementary
Osage Trail Middle
Fort Osage High

Disclaimer: School attendance zone boundaries are supplied by Maponics and are subject to change. Check with the applicable school district prior to making a decision based on these boundaries.

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

(RLNE4475815)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

