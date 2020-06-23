20316 E 16th Street North

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

$1200- 4 bed, 2.5 bath Independence!**MOVE IN SPECIAL** - 1/2 off first month's rent if moved in within 14 days of being approved!!



Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, visit our website rentkc.net.



Buckner Elementary

Osage Trail Middle

Fort Osage High



Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.



We require renter's insurance and a two-year lease.



At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.



