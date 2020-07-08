2023 South Harris Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1/2 of a duplex on a quiet street, private driveway, huge yard, and 1/2 of private shed for storage! 1 level living with front & back entrance, 1 bedroom bath & kitchen, living & dining area. Energy efficient with new HVAC & roof. Make this cutie yours today!



Must make 3 times the rent to qualify and have proof of income

Must have no evictions, unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks

$35 app fee for all over 18

Deposit same as 1/mo rent, and must be paid in full to hold the property

Pets conditional (based on breed, and location) pet deposit is normally $300 per pet 18 MO Lease Special ! (half off 1st months rent)

Apply online now at: www.kcpropsolutions.com

Call or text for an appointment at 816-287-0460 or email leasing@kansascitypropertysolutions.com

Proud to be a fair housing provider! Kansas City Property Solutions, LLC 816-285-6531