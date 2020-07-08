All apartments in Independence
Last updated October 2 2019 at 12:09 AM

2023 South Harris Avenue

2023 South Harris Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2023 South Harris Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Hill Park

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1/2 of a duplex on a quiet street, private driveway, huge yard, and 1/2 of private shed for storage! 1 level living with front & back entrance, 1 bedroom bath & kitchen, living & dining area. Energy efficient with new HVAC & roof. Make this cutie yours today!

Must make 3 times the rent to qualify and have proof of income
Must have no evictions, unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks
$35 app fee for all over 18
Deposit same as 1/mo rent, and must be paid in full to hold the property
Pets conditional (based on breed, and location) pet deposit is normally $300 per pet 18 MO Lease Special ! (half off 1st months rent)
Apply online now at: www.kcpropsolutions.com
Call or text for an appointment at 816-287-0460 or email leasing@kansascitypropertysolutions.com
Proud to be a fair housing provider! Kansas City Property Solutions, LLC 816-285-6531

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2023 South Harris Avenue have any available units?
2023 South Harris Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 2023 South Harris Avenue have?
Some of 2023 South Harris Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2023 South Harris Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2023 South Harris Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2023 South Harris Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2023 South Harris Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2023 South Harris Avenue offer parking?
No, 2023 South Harris Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2023 South Harris Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2023 South Harris Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2023 South Harris Avenue have a pool?
No, 2023 South Harris Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2023 South Harris Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2023 South Harris Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2023 South Harris Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2023 South Harris Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

