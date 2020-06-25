19513 East 5th Terrace Court North

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come make your home in this quiet little neighborhood. Ranch home in

cul-de-sac, offers open spacious floor plan including living room, large eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space, dining area and three bedrooms. Large basement is unfinished but yours to enjoy! Big level lot and big fenced in back yard. Home just needs your personal touch to bring out the best. You do not want to miss this home! "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!”



