All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 19500 South Bryn Mawr Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
19500 South Bryn Mawr Drive
Last updated May 2 2019 at 3:54 PM

19500 South Bryn Mawr Drive

19500 Bryn Mawr Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

19500 Bryn Mawr Dr, Independence, MO 64057
Blackburn

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
We are pet friendly but DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This adorable home is updated with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Gas stove and pantry in the kitchen. Wood burning fireplace in the living room. Master bedroom is spacious with an attached bathroom that includes a tub. Hall bathroom has a nice jetted bathtub. Basement area is finished with a second fireplace and an additonal half bathroom. 2 car garage with a work station. Wooden deck in the backyard with a privacy fence all around. This home will not be available for long! Schedule your tour today!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19500 South Bryn Mawr Drive have any available units?
19500 South Bryn Mawr Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 19500 South Bryn Mawr Drive have?
Some of 19500 South Bryn Mawr Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19500 South Bryn Mawr Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19500 South Bryn Mawr Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19500 South Bryn Mawr Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 19500 South Bryn Mawr Drive is pet friendly.
Does 19500 South Bryn Mawr Drive offer parking?
Yes, 19500 South Bryn Mawr Drive offers parking.
Does 19500 South Bryn Mawr Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19500 South Bryn Mawr Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19500 South Bryn Mawr Drive have a pool?
No, 19500 South Bryn Mawr Drive does not have a pool.
Does 19500 South Bryn Mawr Drive have accessible units?
No, 19500 South Bryn Mawr Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19500 South Bryn Mawr Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 19500 South Bryn Mawr Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City