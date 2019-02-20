19500 South Bryn Mawr Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

We are pet friendly but DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This adorable home is updated with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Gas stove and pantry in the kitchen. Wood burning fireplace in the living room. Master bedroom is spacious with an attached bathroom that includes a tub. Hall bathroom has a nice jetted bathtub. Basement area is finished with a second fireplace and an additonal half bathroom. 2 car garage with a work station. Wooden deck in the backyard with a privacy fence all around. This home will not be available for long! Schedule your tour today!

