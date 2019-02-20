19500 Bryn Mawr Dr, Independence, MO 64057 Blackburn
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
We are pet friendly but DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This adorable home is updated with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Gas stove and pantry in the kitchen. Wood burning fireplace in the living room. Master bedroom is spacious with an attached bathroom that includes a tub. Hall bathroom has a nice jetted bathtub. Basement area is finished with a second fireplace and an additonal half bathroom. 2 car garage with a work station. Wooden deck in the backyard with a privacy fence all around. This home will not be available for long! Schedule your tour today! Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19500 South Bryn Mawr Drive have any available units?
19500 South Bryn Mawr Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.