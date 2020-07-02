All apartments in Independence
1843 S Harris Ave

1843 South Harris Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1843 South Harris Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Bristol

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Newly Redone Duplex in Independence!Get half off first month's rent!
You will not believe the inside of this property!
1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom
Sorry, NO Section 8 is Accepted
Tenant is responsible for utilities.
Great access to all that Independence has to offer.

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*
*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*
*Additional pet deposit required based on size and number of pets*
This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 per applicant Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. Application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE.
One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it was left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions or prior criminal charges in the past two years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1843 S Harris Ave have any available units?
1843 S Harris Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 1843 S Harris Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1843 S Harris Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1843 S Harris Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1843 S Harris Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1843 S Harris Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1843 S Harris Ave offers parking.
Does 1843 S Harris Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1843 S Harris Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1843 S Harris Ave have a pool?
No, 1843 S Harris Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1843 S Harris Ave have accessible units?
No, 1843 S Harris Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1843 S Harris Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1843 S Harris Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1843 S Harris Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1843 S Harris Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

