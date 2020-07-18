1801 S. Dodgion

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Single Family Home located just 1 block East of Noland Rd. - This Independence Ranch Home offers 3 bedrooms and 1 full Bath. The kitchen includes the following appliances: Refrigerator, Stove and built in Microwave This Home has beautiful Hardwood floors.There are washer and dryer hookups in the unfinished basement. There is off-street parking and one car attached garage. The backyard is fenced and Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and Pet rent.



See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com



Call Spencer for Showing 913-484-4879

Rent is $995.00 per Month



