Home
/
Independence, MO
/
1801 S. Dodgion
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

1801 S. Dodgion

1801 South Dodgion Street · No Longer Available
Location

1801 South Dodgion Street, Independence, MO 64055
Hanthorn

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Single Family Home located just 1 block East of Noland Rd. - This Independence Ranch Home offers 3 bedrooms and 1 full Bath. The kitchen includes the following appliances: Refrigerator, Stove and built in Microwave This Home has beautiful Hardwood floors.There are washer and dryer hookups in the unfinished basement. There is off-street parking and one car attached garage. The backyard is fenced and Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and Pet rent.

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call Spencer for Showing 913-484-4879
Rent is $995.00 per Month

(RLNE5902826)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 S. Dodgion have any available units?
1801 S. Dodgion doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1801 S. Dodgion have?
Some of 1801 S. Dodgion's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 S. Dodgion currently offering any rent specials?
1801 S. Dodgion is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 S. Dodgion pet-friendly?
Yes, 1801 S. Dodgion is pet friendly.
Does 1801 S. Dodgion offer parking?
Yes, 1801 S. Dodgion offers parking.
Does 1801 S. Dodgion have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1801 S. Dodgion does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 S. Dodgion have a pool?
No, 1801 S. Dodgion does not have a pool.
Does 1801 S. Dodgion have accessible units?
No, 1801 S. Dodgion does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 S. Dodgion have units with dishwashers?
No, 1801 S. Dodgion does not have units with dishwashers.
