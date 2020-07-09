All apartments in Independence
17307 East 48th Street Court South
Last updated February 11 2020 at 4:15 PM

17307 East 48th Street Court South

17307 East 48th Court South · No Longer Available
Location

17307 East 48th Court South, Independence, MO 64055
Highland Manor

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom Duplex in Independence has plenty to offer. New carpet, fresh paint, new wood laminate and stainless steel appliances!! Large living room that opens to the eat-in Kitchen. Bedrooms are generously sized. Full bathroom on the bedroom level. Check out the awesome tile shower! Basement features a finished family room and another 1/2 bath. Washer and dryer hookups also located on this floor. One car garage with opener and more storage in basement area. Gorgeous new deck out back, great for get-togethers.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17307 East 48th Street Court South have any available units?
17307 East 48th Street Court South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 17307 East 48th Street Court South have?
Some of 17307 East 48th Street Court South's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17307 East 48th Street Court South currently offering any rent specials?
17307 East 48th Street Court South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17307 East 48th Street Court South pet-friendly?
Yes, 17307 East 48th Street Court South is pet friendly.
Does 17307 East 48th Street Court South offer parking?
Yes, 17307 East 48th Street Court South offers parking.
Does 17307 East 48th Street Court South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17307 East 48th Street Court South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17307 East 48th Street Court South have a pool?
No, 17307 East 48th Street Court South does not have a pool.
Does 17307 East 48th Street Court South have accessible units?
No, 17307 East 48th Street Court South does not have accessible units.
Does 17307 East 48th Street Court South have units with dishwashers?
No, 17307 East 48th Street Court South does not have units with dishwashers.

