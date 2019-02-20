All apartments in Independence
Independence, MO
1617 South Claremont Avenue
1617 South Claremont Avenue

1617 South Claremont Avenue
Independence
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Balcony
Location

1617 South Claremont Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Procter

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available now is this updated and spacious 3 bed, 2 bath duplex In Independence that features 2 bedrooms and a full bath upstairs, and a huge 3rd bedroom, or family room, with another full bath in the basement. Fully equipped kitchen with ceramic stove top electric range, microwave, garbage disposal, refrigerator with ice maker and a stainless steel dishwasher. Each bedroom has double closets, and there are also laundry hookups, a 1 car garage, central air, fenced yard, and back deck. Tenant pays all utilities, and shares lawn care responsibilities with the other side of the duplex.

No Vouchers

$50 app fee
$950 rent / $900 deposit
$250 pet fee, per pet. No pets over 25 lbs when full grown due to the yard being shared.

*Our property listings are syndicated to several websites, and therefore prices, fees and amenities may not be accurate on those sites, as those sites sometimes hold outdated information. Please make sure you are on the Alpine Kansas City / Leasing816 Rently website for guaranteed accuracy.

**NO felonies or evictions in the last 10 years, even if paid off, or dismissed. Income requirement is 3x the monthly rent.

**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

