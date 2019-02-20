1617 South Claremont Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available now is this updated and spacious 3 bed, 2 bath duplex In Independence that features 2 bedrooms and a full bath upstairs, and a huge 3rd bedroom, or family room, with another full bath in the basement. Fully equipped kitchen with ceramic stove top electric range, microwave, garbage disposal, refrigerator with ice maker and a stainless steel dishwasher. Each bedroom has double closets, and there are also laundry hookups, a 1 car garage, central air, fenced yard, and back deck. Tenant pays all utilities, and shares lawn care responsibilities with the other side of the duplex.



No Vouchers



$50 app fee

$950 rent / $900 deposit

$250 pet fee, per pet. No pets over 25 lbs when full grown due to the yard being shared.



**NO felonies or evictions in the last 10 years, even if paid off, or dismissed. Income requirement is 3x the monthly rent.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.