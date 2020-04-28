15305 E 44th St S

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

VIRTUAL TOUR https://tinyurl.com/15305E44



William Southern Elementary

Bridger Middle School

Truman High School



Single Family Home

3 bedrooms

1.5 bathroom

2 car garage



Excellent location in Independence established older neighborhood.



Remodeled 3 bedroom 1.5 bath with finished basement. Hardwood floors make for easy up keep on this home. Kitchen comes equipped with stove refrigerator and stove. The granite counter tops adds a beautiful updated decor. Lovely backyard with built in deck seating. Sliding glass door and plenty of windows allow plenty of natural light in the home.



*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*

*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*

*Additional pet deposit required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00

This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 per adult on the application; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.