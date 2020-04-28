All apartments in Independence
15305 E 44th St S

15305 East 44th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

15305 East 44th Street South, Independence, MO 64055
Southern

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
VIRTUAL TOUR https://tinyurl.com/15305E44

William Southern Elementary
Bridger Middle School
Truman High School

Single Family Home
3 bedrooms
1.5 bathroom
2 car garage

Excellent location in Independence established older neighborhood.

Remodeled 3 bedroom 1.5 bath with finished basement. Hardwood floors make for easy up keep on this home. Kitchen comes equipped with stove refrigerator and stove. The granite counter tops adds a beautiful updated decor. Lovely backyard with built in deck seating. Sliding glass door and plenty of windows allow plenty of natural light in the home.

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*
*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*
*Additional pet deposit required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00
This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 per adult on the application; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15305 E 44th St S have any available units?
15305 E 44th St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 15305 E 44th St S have?
Some of 15305 E 44th St S's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15305 E 44th St S currently offering any rent specials?
15305 E 44th St S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15305 E 44th St S pet-friendly?
Yes, 15305 E 44th St S is pet friendly.
Does 15305 E 44th St S offer parking?
Yes, 15305 E 44th St S offers parking.
Does 15305 E 44th St S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15305 E 44th St S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15305 E 44th St S have a pool?
No, 15305 E 44th St S does not have a pool.
Does 15305 E 44th St S have accessible units?
No, 15305 E 44th St S does not have accessible units.
Does 15305 E 44th St S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15305 E 44th St S has units with dishwashers.

