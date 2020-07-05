All apartments in Independence
15207 East 43 Place South
15207 East 43 Place South

15207 East 43rd Place South · No Longer Available
Location

15207 East 43rd Place South, Independence, MO 64055
Southern

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Receive one month free if leased and moved in by February 14th!
Great ranch home located in a quit neighborhood. Close to schools, shopping and restaurants. Completely remodeled full bathroom and kitchen. Sun room addition off the kitchen is perfect for enjoying nice weather and entertaining! Open layout with bathroom and 3 bedrooms on main level. Walk out basement and Large fenced yard!
Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15207 East 43 Place South have any available units?
15207 East 43 Place South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 15207 East 43 Place South currently offering any rent specials?
15207 East 43 Place South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15207 East 43 Place South pet-friendly?
Yes, 15207 East 43 Place South is pet friendly.
Does 15207 East 43 Place South offer parking?
No, 15207 East 43 Place South does not offer parking.
Does 15207 East 43 Place South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15207 East 43 Place South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15207 East 43 Place South have a pool?
No, 15207 East 43 Place South does not have a pool.
Does 15207 East 43 Place South have accessible units?
No, 15207 East 43 Place South does not have accessible units.
Does 15207 East 43 Place South have units with dishwashers?
No, 15207 East 43 Place South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15207 East 43 Place South have units with air conditioning?
No, 15207 East 43 Place South does not have units with air conditioning.

