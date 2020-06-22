All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 14312 East 36th Terrace South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
14312 East 36th Terrace South
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:19 PM

14312 East 36th Terrace South

14312 East 36th Terrace South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

14312 East 36th Terrace South, Independence, MO 64055
Sycamore

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Receive $400 off your first full month's rent if leased and moved in before May 5th!
3 bdrm, 1.5 bathroom, with hardwood floors on the upper level and carpet in the finished basement. This home has a nice finished area that could be rec room or non-conforming 4th bedroom. Fenced backyard with patio and 2 car garage!

"Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!”

CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14312 East 36th Terrace South have any available units?
14312 East 36th Terrace South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 14312 East 36th Terrace South have?
Some of 14312 East 36th Terrace South's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14312 East 36th Terrace South currently offering any rent specials?
14312 East 36th Terrace South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14312 East 36th Terrace South pet-friendly?
Yes, 14312 East 36th Terrace South is pet friendly.
Does 14312 East 36th Terrace South offer parking?
Yes, 14312 East 36th Terrace South does offer parking.
Does 14312 East 36th Terrace South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14312 East 36th Terrace South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14312 East 36th Terrace South have a pool?
No, 14312 East 36th Terrace South does not have a pool.
Does 14312 East 36th Terrace South have accessible units?
No, 14312 East 36th Terrace South does not have accessible units.
Does 14312 East 36th Terrace South have units with dishwashers?
No, 14312 East 36th Terrace South does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City