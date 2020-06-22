14312 East 36th Terrace South

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Receive $400 off your first full month's rent if leased and moved in before May 5th!

3 bdrm, 1.5 bathroom, with hardwood floors on the upper level and carpet in the finished basement. This home has a nice finished area that could be rec room or non-conforming 4th bedroom. Fenced backyard with patio and 2 car garage!



"Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!”



