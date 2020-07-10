All apartments in Independence
1404 N Pearl Dr
Last updated February 4 2020 at 12:15 AM

1404 N Pearl Dr

1404 North Pearl Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1404 North Pearl Drive, Independence, MO 64050
Ott-Chrisman

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is the home you've been waiting for! With beautifully redone countertops you will want to call this your new home! Don't miss out on hosting your Super Bowl party in the amazing fully finished basement. Contact our leasing department today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1404 N Pearl Dr have any available units?
1404 N Pearl Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 1404 N Pearl Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1404 N Pearl Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 N Pearl Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1404 N Pearl Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1404 N Pearl Dr offer parking?
No, 1404 N Pearl Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1404 N Pearl Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1404 N Pearl Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 N Pearl Dr have a pool?
No, 1404 N Pearl Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1404 N Pearl Dr have accessible units?
No, 1404 N Pearl Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 N Pearl Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1404 N Pearl Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1404 N Pearl Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1404 N Pearl Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

