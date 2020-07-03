140 North Brookside Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Are you looking for a completely remodeled 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home that is filled with character and charm? Look no further!



Featuring both original hardwood flooring and updated laminate flooring throughout the entire home, fresh paint and new fixtures throughout, this home really does look and feel brand new!



The kitchen has received new cabinetry, countertops, stainless steel appliances and is located right next to the cozy dining room. The bathroom is also all brand new with beautiful marble tile and vanity.



Don't miss out on the opportunity to call this adorable place home!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.