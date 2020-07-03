All apartments in Independence
140 North Brookside Avenue

140 North Brookside Avenue
Location

140 North Brookside Avenue, Independence, MO 64053
Fairmount

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Are you looking for a completely remodeled 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home that is filled with character and charm?  Look no further!

Featuring both original hardwood flooring and updated laminate flooring throughout the entire home, fresh paint and new fixtures throughout, this home really does look and feel brand new!

The kitchen has received new cabinetry, countertops, stainless steel appliances and is located right next to the cozy dining room.  The bathroom is also all brand new with beautiful marble tile and vanity.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to call this adorable place home!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 North Brookside Avenue have any available units?
140 North Brookside Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 140 North Brookside Avenue have?
Some of 140 North Brookside Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 North Brookside Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
140 North Brookside Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 North Brookside Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 140 North Brookside Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 140 North Brookside Avenue offer parking?
No, 140 North Brookside Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 140 North Brookside Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 North Brookside Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 North Brookside Avenue have a pool?
No, 140 North Brookside Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 140 North Brookside Avenue have accessible units?
No, 140 North Brookside Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 140 North Brookside Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 North Brookside Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

