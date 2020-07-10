13201 Kemper Court

Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29!

This well maintained 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath Raised Ranch is perfect for you! Located on a quiet dead end street, this home features a eat in kitchen that includes appliances as well as a living room with fireplace. There is a second space that could be used as a living room or formal dining with amazing windows allowing so much natural light! Main level master with full bath as well as full bath in hall. Enjoy the efficiency of the brand new a/c & furnace.



Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!



Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.