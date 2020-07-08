All apartments in Independence
Last updated July 24 2019 at 2:05 PM

13006 East 49th Street South

13006 E 49th St S · No Longer Available
Location

13006 E 49th St S, Independence, MO 64055
Chapel

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This is a spectacular 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home in Independence. Large open living area. Kitchen is beautiful with lots of cabinet and storage space and additional dining area. Bedrooms are all generously sized, with master having in suite bathroom. Basement features a gorgeous family room with fireplace. Back yard is fenced in and beautiful with lovely deck, great for entertaining.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Please email our leasing department for information on how to view this property. For an application, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13006 East 49th Street South have any available units?
13006 East 49th Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 13006 East 49th Street South have?
Some of 13006 East 49th Street South's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13006 East 49th Street South currently offering any rent specials?
13006 East 49th Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13006 East 49th Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 13006 East 49th Street South is pet friendly.
Does 13006 East 49th Street South offer parking?
Yes, 13006 East 49th Street South offers parking.
Does 13006 East 49th Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13006 East 49th Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13006 East 49th Street South have a pool?
No, 13006 East 49th Street South does not have a pool.
Does 13006 East 49th Street South have accessible units?
No, 13006 East 49th Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 13006 East 49th Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 13006 East 49th Street South does not have units with dishwashers.

