13006 East 49th Street South

This is a spectacular 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home in Independence. Large open living area. Kitchen is beautiful with lots of cabinet and storage space and additional dining area. Bedrooms are all generously sized, with master having in suite bathroom. Basement features a gorgeous family room with fireplace. Back yard is fenced in and beautiful with lovely deck, great for entertaining.



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.