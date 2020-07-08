12508 E 46th

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spotless 3 bedroom ranch style home with screened porch in the Wedgewood neighborhood, just east of Blue Ridge Mall.



Each room is open for plenty of natural lighting!



Fully equipped kitchen features an electric range, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator and lots of cabinets for storage.



Raytown school district!



Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website. Kansas City Property Management



**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $1095.00 breaks down as follows:

Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00

Holding fee of $995.00

Upon Move in, the holding fee breaks down as:

Non-Refundable Fee $350.00

Refundable Security Deposit $645.00

Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount



Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.



Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).

The available date for property is an estimate only, Home River cannot guarantee the date available for move in until the home has been vacated and prepared for a new renter.

Security Deposit: 1095

Parking: 2 Car Garage

Lease Length: 12 month

Square Footage: 1114

Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/4/10

House Number: 12508

Bathroom: 1.5

Bedrooms: 3

Pets: Conditional

Utilities Included: none

Price Specials: none



Bonus Rec Room

Hardwood Floor

Laundry Area Inside

Storage Space

Tile Floor