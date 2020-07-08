All apartments in Independence
Last updated April 20 2019 at 1:44 PM

12508 E 46th

12508 East 46th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

12508 East 46th Street South, Independence, MO 64055
Chapel

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c819699038 ----
Spotless 3 bedroom ranch style home with screened porch in the Wedgewood neighborhood, just east of Blue Ridge Mall.

Each room is open for plenty of natural lighting!

Fully equipped kitchen features an electric range, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator and lots of cabinets for storage.

Raytown school district!

Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website. Kansas City Property Management

**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $1095.00 breaks down as follows:
Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00
Holding fee of $995.00
Upon Move in, the holding fee breaks down as:
Non-Refundable Fee $350.00
Refundable Security Deposit $645.00
Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount

Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.

Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.
This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).
The available date for property is an estimate only, Home River cannot guarantee the date available for move in until the home has been vacated and prepared for a new renter.
Security Deposit: 1095
Parking: 2 Car Garage
Lease Length: 12 month
Square Footage: 1114
Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/4/10
House Number: 12508
Bathroom: 1.5
Bedrooms: 3
Pets: Conditional
Utilities Included: none
Price Specials: none

Bonus Rec Room
Hardwood Floor
Laundry Area Inside
Storage Space
Tile Floor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12508 E 46th have any available units?
12508 E 46th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 12508 E 46th have?
Some of 12508 E 46th's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12508 E 46th currently offering any rent specials?
12508 E 46th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12508 E 46th pet-friendly?
Yes, 12508 E 46th is pet friendly.
Does 12508 E 46th offer parking?
Yes, 12508 E 46th offers parking.
Does 12508 E 46th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12508 E 46th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12508 E 46th have a pool?
No, 12508 E 46th does not have a pool.
Does 12508 E 46th have accessible units?
No, 12508 E 46th does not have accessible units.
Does 12508 E 46th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12508 E 46th has units with dishwashers.

