12500 East 34th Terrace

Amenities
You really must see this beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home that is conveniently located off 35th St. and Crysler Ave. close to shopping, entertainment, restaurants, and more!
Featuring beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the home, a large, open concept eat-in kitchen. The large windows both in the front and back of the home allow to tons of natural light that really make the entire home feel warm and inviting!
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*
Voepel Property Mgmt.
www.rentalskc.com
(816) 405-4845
Contact us to schedule a showing.