1235 S Franklin Ave
Last updated February 21 2020 at 6:54 AM

1235 S Franklin Ave

1235 South Franklin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1235 South Franklin Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Fairland Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Nice duplex near Van Horn High School and bus lines. Off street parking and a full basement make this unit an excellent value.
We provide hook-ups for your kitchen and laundry appliances. We do not provide appliances.

Q&A:
1) Is this a market price rental in Independence? Yes
2) What Income do I need to qualify? Documented take home pay of 3 times the rent. So: 3 x $550 = $1650 per month take home.
3) Does the tenant pay the utilities? Yes. Before moving in, you must have an account in good standing with Independence Power and Spire Gas.
The utilities and a trash service must be in your name and documented. We offer use of a common dumpster for $10 per month.
4) Can I apply in person or on-line? Either is fine. The application fee is $30. In person applications can be made at our office at 3365 Blue Ridge Blvd. A government issued photo ID and copies of pay stubs are required as part of the application.
5) What do I need to do BEFORE I can move in? Your application must be approved. References are encouraged. This applies to ALL occupants over the age of 18. You need to pay the deposit and the full first month's rent. The second month will be prorated. All utilities and trash service must be in your name BEFORE you move in.
6) Pets? No
7) Yard? The tenant is responsible for mowing. The city WILL fine you if the grass gets too tall.
8) Appliances? We provide hook-ups for your kitchen and laundry appliances. We do not furnish appliances.

Please note:
1) You need to have documented monthly, take home, income of 3X the rent. Autodraft from your direct deposit card or bank account is preferred.
2) Photo ID for All residents over 18. All must be on lease. Moving in without being on the lease will not be tolerated.
3) No recent evictions.
4) All utilities in your name before move in.
5) Deposit and First month's rent paid in full before move in.
6) No illegal substances or use will be tolerated.
7) References are required.

Please put the address in your smart phone and go look at the unit before calling or filling out the application. If the unit is being cleaned, painted, and/or repaired, when you show up, the crew can show you the unit on the spot. Otherwise, come put down a $20 key deposit to borrow a key.

Our units are usually rented with a move in date scheduled, before they are completely ready. Don't wait.

Duplex

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1235 S Franklin Ave have any available units?
1235 S Franklin Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 1235 S Franklin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1235 S Franklin Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1235 S Franklin Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1235 S Franklin Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Independence.
Does 1235 S Franklin Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1235 S Franklin Ave offers parking.
Does 1235 S Franklin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1235 S Franklin Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1235 S Franklin Ave have a pool?
No, 1235 S Franklin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1235 S Franklin Ave have accessible units?
No, 1235 S Franklin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1235 S Franklin Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1235 S Franklin Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1235 S Franklin Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1235 S Franklin Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

