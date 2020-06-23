1233 W. Linden Ave

Amenities
Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Features kitchen with refrigerator and stove, bedrooms with hardwood floors, carpeting in living room, unfinished basement, washer/dryer hookups, large front porch and 1 car garage. $25 per mont pet fee. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!
1 Bath
1 Car Garage
2 Bedroom
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Miniblinds
Off Street Parking
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Unfinished Basement
Washer/Dryer Hookups