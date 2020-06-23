All apartments in Independence
1233 W. Linden Ave
Last updated March 28 2019 at 1:53 PM

1233 W. Linden Ave

1233 West Linden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1233 West Linden Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Heart of Independence

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b6e59ce0ea ----
Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Features kitchen with refrigerator and stove, bedrooms with hardwood floors, carpeting in living room, unfinished basement, washer/dryer hookups, large front porch and 1 car garage. $25 per mont pet fee. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!

1 Bath
1 Car Garage
2 Bedroom
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Miniblinds
Off Street Parking
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Unfinished Basement
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
