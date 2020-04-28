1222 North Pleasant Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage range

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This cozy 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom in Independence is ready to call home! Bright airy living room leads to the open Kitchen. The kitchen has tons of cabinet space and a gas stove! Main living space all on one level. There's extra room in the basement for storage along with washer/dryer hookups. Fenced back yard is perfect for evening relaxing with a large patio for gatherings. A new garage door is coming! Must see it will go FAST!!



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy



$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.



Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifica...



To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $850, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.