Last updated March 6 2020 at 8:46 PM

1222 North Pleasant Street

1222 North Pleasant Street · (816) 788-6650
Location

1222 North Pleasant Street, Independence, MO 64050
Ott-Chrisman

Price and availability

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This cozy 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom in Independence is ready to call home! Bright airy living room leads to the open Kitchen. The kitchen has tons of cabinet space and a gas stove! Main living space all on one level. There's extra room in the basement for storage along with washer/dryer hookups. Fenced back yard is perfect for evening relaxing with a large patio for gatherings. A new garage door is coming! Must see it will go FAST!!

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifica...

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $850, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1222 North Pleasant Street have any available units?
1222 North Pleasant Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1222 North Pleasant Street have?
Some of 1222 North Pleasant Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1222 North Pleasant Street currently offering any rent specials?
1222 North Pleasant Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1222 North Pleasant Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1222 North Pleasant Street is pet friendly.
Does 1222 North Pleasant Street offer parking?
Yes, 1222 North Pleasant Street does offer parking.
Does 1222 North Pleasant Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1222 North Pleasant Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1222 North Pleasant Street have a pool?
No, 1222 North Pleasant Street does not have a pool.
Does 1222 North Pleasant Street have accessible units?
No, 1222 North Pleasant Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1222 North Pleasant Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1222 North Pleasant Street does not have units with dishwashers.
