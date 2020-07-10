All apartments in Independence
1215 West Saint Charles Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1215 West Saint Charles Street

1215 W Saint Charles Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1215 W Saint Charles Ave, Independence, MO 64050
Bundschu

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This lovely 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is a great place to call home. Generous living room, and plenty of space in the bedroom to spread out. Huge two car garage with additional room for storage. Large yard for evening entertaining. Home has an underground shelter, as well. Washer and dryer included.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $650, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $650, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

