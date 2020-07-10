1215 West Saint Charles Street

Amenities

This lovely 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is a great place to call home. Generous living room, and plenty of space in the bedroom to spread out. Huge two car garage with additional room for storage. Large yard for evening entertaining. Home has an underground shelter, as well. Washer and dryer included.



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

Rental Terms: Rent: $650, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $650, Available Now



