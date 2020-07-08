Amenities

10820 E 20th Street S Available 12/20/19 10820 E 20th St S - 10820 E 20th St S is a 2 bed 1 bath home that is conveniently close to Winner Rd and 23rd St!



-2 bed

-1 bath

-Fridge

-Range

-W/D connections

-Fenced yard

-Garage



Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit)



We DO NOT accept Section 8 vouchers.



Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (816) 699-3476 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.



$795.00 monthly rent

$35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18

$795.00 security deposit upon approval

$300.00 non-refundable pet fee

$250.00 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet



Qualification Criteria

- Minimum credit score 550

- No evictions in the last 3 years

- No multiple evictions

- No money owed to local utilities

- No felonies for violent crimes



(RLNE4463245)