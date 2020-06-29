10716 E 19th Street South

Amenities

{10716) Spacious Duplex Available Immediately + Hardwood Floors + All Appliances Included - Spacious 2 bedroom in fantastic location!



Hardwood floors throughout.



Kitchen features great cabinet and counter space plus plenty of room for a table. Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove/ Range and Microwave included



Unfinished basement perfect for storage. W/D Included



Lawn maintenance included.



Small dog allowed with prior approval and additional pet deposit.



No more than 2 unrelated adult roommates, 4 total occupants. Sorry, no housing vouchers accepted



No Cats Allowed



