10716 E 19th Street South

Amenities
{10716) Spacious Duplex Available Immediately + Hardwood Floors + All Appliances Included - Spacious 2 bedroom in fantastic location!
Hardwood floors throughout.
Kitchen features great cabinet and counter space plus plenty of room for a table. Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove/ Range and Microwave included
Unfinished basement perfect for storage. W/D Included
Lawn maintenance included.
Small dog allowed with prior approval and additional pet deposit.
No more than 2 unrelated adult roommates, 4 total occupants. Sorry, no housing vouchers accepted
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5497785)