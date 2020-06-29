All apartments in Independence
10716 E 19th Street South
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

10716 E 19th Street South

10716 East 19th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

10716 East 19th Street South, Independence, MO 64052
Bristol

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
{10716) Spacious Duplex Available Immediately + Hardwood Floors + All Appliances Included - Spacious 2 bedroom in fantastic location!

Hardwood floors throughout.

Kitchen features great cabinet and counter space plus plenty of room for a table. Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove/ Range and Microwave included

Unfinished basement perfect for storage. W/D Included

Lawn maintenance included.

Small dog allowed with prior approval and additional pet deposit.

No more than 2 unrelated adult roommates, 4 total occupants. Sorry, no housing vouchers accepted

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5497785)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10716 E 19th Street South have any available units?
10716 E 19th Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 10716 E 19th Street South have?
Some of 10716 E 19th Street South's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10716 E 19th Street South currently offering any rent specials?
10716 E 19th Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10716 E 19th Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 10716 E 19th Street South is pet friendly.
Does 10716 E 19th Street South offer parking?
No, 10716 E 19th Street South does not offer parking.
Does 10716 E 19th Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10716 E 19th Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10716 E 19th Street South have a pool?
No, 10716 E 19th Street South does not have a pool.
Does 10716 E 19th Street South have accessible units?
No, 10716 E 19th Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 10716 E 19th Street South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10716 E 19th Street South has units with dishwashers.
