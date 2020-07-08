All apartments in Independence
Last updated March 6 2020 at 9:44 PM

10517 East 28th Terrace South

10517 East 28th Terrace South · No Longer Available
Location

10517 East 28th Terrace South, Independence, MO 64052
Rock Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Come see the beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home in Independence. Hardwood floors in the all the bedrooms and new laminate in the bathroom and Eat-in Kitchen. Kitchen has lots of cabinets for storage and all appliances are provided. Unfinished basement for additional storage space washer/dryer hookups. Spacious back yard for evening enjoyment and a 1 car garage.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 small pet possible upon approval.

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifica...

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10517 East 28th Terrace South have any available units?
10517 East 28th Terrace South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 10517 East 28th Terrace South have?
Some of 10517 East 28th Terrace South's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10517 East 28th Terrace South currently offering any rent specials?
10517 East 28th Terrace South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10517 East 28th Terrace South pet-friendly?
Yes, 10517 East 28th Terrace South is pet friendly.
Does 10517 East 28th Terrace South offer parking?
Yes, 10517 East 28th Terrace South offers parking.
Does 10517 East 28th Terrace South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10517 East 28th Terrace South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10517 East 28th Terrace South have a pool?
No, 10517 East 28th Terrace South does not have a pool.
Does 10517 East 28th Terrace South have accessible units?
No, 10517 East 28th Terrace South does not have accessible units.
Does 10517 East 28th Terrace South have units with dishwashers?
No, 10517 East 28th Terrace South does not have units with dishwashers.

