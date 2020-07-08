10517 East 28th Terrace South

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Come see the beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home in Independence. Hardwood floors in the all the bedrooms and new laminate in the bathroom and Eat-in Kitchen. Kitchen has lots of cabinets for storage and all appliances are provided. Unfinished basement for additional storage space washer/dryer hookups. Spacious back yard for evening enjoyment and a 1 car garage.



Pet Policy: Up to 2 small pet possible upon approval.



For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy



$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.



Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifica...



To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.