1017 E Smith Ave

This stunning home is located in Independence MO and has easy access to parks and shopping.



The house has large windows that provide beautiful natural light and gorgeous hardwood floors spans the large living room.



The kitchen comes with a stove and refrigerator already installed, elegant cabinets and plenty of storage space.



All the bedrooms are quie spacious and each has their own celing fan.



*Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.



**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $950.00 breaks down as follows:

Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00

Non-refundable fee of $350.00

Refundable deposit of $500.00

Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount



Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.



This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).



