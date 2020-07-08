All apartments in Independence
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
1017 E Smith Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1017 E Smith Ave

1017 E Smith Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1017 E Smith Ave, Independence, MO 64050
Benton

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
courtyard
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d67a22901b ----
This stunning home is located in Independence MO and has easy access to parks and shopping.

The house has large windows that provide beautiful natural light and gorgeous hardwood floors spans the large living room.

The kitchen comes with a stove and refrigerator already installed, elegant cabinets and plenty of storage space.

All the bedrooms are quie spacious and each has their own celing fan.

*Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.

**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $950.00 breaks down as follows:
Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00
Non-refundable fee of $350.00
Refundable deposit of $500.00
Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount

Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).

Security Deposit: 950
Parking: 2 Car Garage
Lease Length: 12, 18, 24 Month
Square Footage: 1300
Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/3/15
House Number: 1017
Bedrooms: 2
Pets: Size limited(additional deposit may be required)
Utilities Included: none

Disposal
Laundry Area Inside
Storage Space

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1017 E Smith Ave have any available units?
1017 E Smith Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1017 E Smith Ave have?
Some of 1017 E Smith Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1017 E Smith Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1017 E Smith Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1017 E Smith Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1017 E Smith Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1017 E Smith Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1017 E Smith Ave offers parking.
Does 1017 E Smith Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1017 E Smith Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1017 E Smith Ave have a pool?
No, 1017 E Smith Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1017 E Smith Ave have accessible units?
No, 1017 E Smith Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1017 E Smith Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1017 E Smith Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

