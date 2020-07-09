All apartments in Independence
Last updated February 3 2020 at 10:59 PM

10002 E. 36th St.

10002 East 36th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

10002 East 36th Street South, Independence, MO 64052
Pitcher

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This adorable home is a perfect for you! With beautiful hardwood floors and brick detailing you will definitely want to call this your new home! Contact our Leasing Department today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10002 E. 36th St. have any available units?
10002 E. 36th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 10002 E. 36th St. currently offering any rent specials?
10002 E. 36th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10002 E. 36th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10002 E. 36th St. is pet friendly.
Does 10002 E. 36th St. offer parking?
No, 10002 E. 36th St. does not offer parking.
Does 10002 E. 36th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10002 E. 36th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10002 E. 36th St. have a pool?
No, 10002 E. 36th St. does not have a pool.
Does 10002 E. 36th St. have accessible units?
No, 10002 E. 36th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 10002 E. 36th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10002 E. 36th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10002 E. 36th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 10002 E. 36th St. does not have units with air conditioning.

