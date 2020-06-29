All apartments in Grandview
Find more places like 8006 Southview Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grandview, MO
/
8006 Southview Drive
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:26 PM

8006 Southview Drive

8006 Southview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grandview
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8006 Southview Drive, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8006 Southview Drive have any available units?
8006 Southview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
Is 8006 Southview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8006 Southview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8006 Southview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8006 Southview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8006 Southview Drive offer parking?
No, 8006 Southview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8006 Southview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8006 Southview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8006 Southview Drive have a pool?
No, 8006 Southview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8006 Southview Drive have accessible units?
No, 8006 Southview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8006 Southview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8006 Southview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8006 Southview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8006 Southview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Sublet
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Deer Run Apartments
13615 White Avenue
Grandview, MO 64030

Similar Pages

Grandview 1 BedroomsGrandview 2 Bedrooms
Grandview Cheap PlacesGrandview Dog Friendly Apartments
Grandview Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City